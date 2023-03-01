There was little drama in Tuesday night's match up between the Jackson Heights Cobras and the Horton Lady Chargers, as the two teams began Sub-State play with the state-ranked Jackson Heights squad running away with the 70-28 win.
The Jackson Heights girls pushed the pace early, setting the tone on defense for a night which the Cobras would turn the Chargers over more than 30 times, stretching to a 19-6 lead after a quarter. Horton would bounce back with their best offensive quarter of the night in the 2nd, scoring 10 points for their only double digit frame. But while the Chargers were finding some rhythm, the Cobras were on fire, dropping 20 to take the 39-16 lead at the break.
It was more of the same for Jackson Heights in the second half, as the Cobras poured on another 20-plus points to hold the 61-23 lead after three quarters. In the 4th, the deficit was simply too great for the Chargers, as both teams produced just 14 combined points as the game dwindled down to the 70-28 final.
The Lady Chargers finished the season at 4-17, but have a solid core of young players who will return as the Horton program will look to rebound in 2023-24.
The Cobras saw senior Kanyon Olberding join her fellow senior Kaylee Thompson as 1,000 point scorers in their high school careers. Thompson also surpassed 400 points on the season, joining Olberding in the club.
