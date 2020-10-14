PERU, Neb. – The Peru State Bobcat volleyball team will be hosting try-outs for the “Code Blue Volleyball Club” on Sunday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the campus of the College.
Code Blue is a grassroots junior volleyball club sponsored by Peru State College. Code Blue is affiliated with USA Volleyball and the Great Plains Region.
Staff will consist of players and coaches from the Peru State volleyball program.
Teams will practice twice a week (Friday and Sunday) and compete in four (4) single-day local tournaments within two hours of Peru.
Try-Out Dates/Times
On Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m.: 10-14 age group
On Nov. 15, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – 15-18 age group, Make-up date for 14 and under.
To pre-register for the try-outs, email codebluevolleyball@outlook.com with the player’s name, birthdate and parent contact information.
Peru State Bobcat head coach Laurie Felderman is the club director and can be contacted at lfelderman@peru.edu or 920-639-5844 for questions. Code Blue administrators Nahum and Amy Winder can be contacted as well at 402-414-7440 or 402-414-7873.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged.
