The Hiawatha High School cross country team scattered this week, as half of the team hit Nemaha Central’s Invitational meet on Thursday afternoon, and the other group traveled to Rim Rock in Lawrence on Saturday to test themselves against the state’s best.
The junior varsity team ran at Seneca on Thursday, with some running in the varsity meet and some running junior varsity. Lexys Ruch finished 9th in the junior varsity race for the Lady Red Hawks, while Malaya Donato finished 15th. On the boys side, Colten Gormley led the Hiawatha squad with a 14th-place finish, followed by Deedz Hale in 21st and Terrell Hale in 23rd.
The boys ran three in the varsity race, as Kacer Knudson paced the squad, coming in 32nd in the race. Gabe Joslin ran 45th for the Red Hawks, and Jordan Moser finished in 51st.
At Rim Rock on Saturday, Hiawatha’s varsity runners competed against hundreds of runners from across the state, as many schools descend on Lawrence to test themselves against what is commonly the site of the state’s final meet at the end of the season.
MJ Hageman finished first for the Lady Red Hawks, coming in 81st in a crowded field. Emma Boswell came in 150th in the race, just ahead of teammate Kerragan Bachman, who finished 153rd and Amarya Edie, who took 157th, with Kinsey Winters wrapping up the day for the girls in 206th.
The boys put together a strong race, finishing 20th as a team in the meet’s Blue Division. Camden Bachan once again led the Red Hawks, coming in 39th in the race. Aden Geisendorf finished 103rd for Hiawatha, as David Keo ran 112th. Jordan Hodge finished 146th on the day, with Camden Thonen not far behind in 190th, and Cameron Boswell coming in 209th, as the team’s final competitor to cross the line.
