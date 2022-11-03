Doniphan West teams ended their fall sports season with volleyball and cross country seeing state appearances.

Doniphan West Senior Claire Cole earned an individual state cross country medal, placing 8th (21:29) at the 1A state meet at Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 29. The girls team of Rylan Florence (48th 23:56), Belle Smith (63rd 24:59), Cassidy Blanton (65th 25:15), Lena Leatherman (75th 26:05), Jaidyn Smith (76th 26:13), and Aly Gobin (79th 26:24) placed 9th as a team.

