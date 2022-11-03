Doniphan West teams ended their fall sports season with volleyball and cross country seeing state appearances.
Doniphan West Senior Claire Cole earned an individual state cross country medal, placing 8th (21:29) at the 1A state meet at Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 29. The girls team of Rylan Florence (48th 23:56), Belle Smith (63rd 24:59), Cassidy Blanton (65th 25:15), Lena Leatherman (75th 26:05), Jaidyn Smith (76th 26:13), and Aly Gobin (79th 26:24) placed 9th as a team.
Cole, a senior, and Belle, a freshman, had a whirlwind weekend, first playing in the state volleyball tournament on Friday at Dodge City, nearly 250 miles away from Wamego; flying from Dodge City to Manhattan Friday night; running cross country Saturday morning and then flying back to Dodge City to arrive just in time for state volleyball semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Cole finished the weekend with two state medals after the volleyball team placed third.
"Coach [Juliann] Franken and I would like to congratulate the girls," said Keith Edmonds, head coach. "We had many achievements this season which included five top-four finishes, a Twin Valley League championship, Regional Runner-up, and a 9th place finish at State."
"Claire Cole led the way with an 8th place finish at state and 2nd place at Regionals, and she was the individual TVL champion. We are both very proud of the entire team. Collectively, they are the reason we have had so much success. I would like to finally mention Lilly Clark and Aly Gobin, the other senior girls who have been part of this team for the last four years. They are the heart and soul of this team and will be missed."
D-West Lady Mustang volleyball capped off a winning season with a third place finish at state, going 3-0 in pool play on Friday, Oct. 28 and 1-1 in the finals on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The girls entered the 1A tournament at Dodge City seeded #6 and defeated Pretty Prairie (25-19, 25-20), Sylvan Lucas (23-25, 25-22, 25-17), and St. Francis (25-21, 25-17) on Friday, which set them to take on Flint Hills, the #2 team from the other pool, on Saturday.
In the finals, the girls lost to Flint Hills 25-17, 22-25, 17-25, which sent them to the third place match against Pretty Prairie, who lost to Little River from the other pool. In the battle for third place, the Mustangs defeated Pretty Prairie in two sets (25-17, 25-14).
“There are no words to accurately describe how proud I am of this team and everything the girls accomplished this year," said Coach Andrea Keller. "We came just a few points shy of making the championship match, but it’s so special to bring home a third place trophy in our first-ever trip to state. Our players worked incredibly hard all season long and to know their hours of practicing, conditioning and dedication placed them at state was so special. Getting to hand out their medals and give each player a hug at center court was a moment I will never forget. The family, school, and community support has been overwhelming in the best of ways and made this entire experience that much more meaningful. I hope this is the first of many state tournament appearances for D-West because I want every player to have this incredible experience!”
Malaina Whetstine, junior, said the season is one to never forget.
"Going 31-5 in the regular season to 38-6 has been such an accomplishment," she said. "To say that I am proud of my team would be an understatement. We didn't finish where we would have liked, but taking third was an amazing experience. I would like to thank the community, my family, friends, coach [Andrea] Keller, coach [Sarah] Smith, and most importantly, my teammates. We had a great run and we most definitely miss our seniors, Avery [Weathersbee], Kyra [Johnson], and Claire [Cole]. You girls have been fun to play with and I am so thankful to call you my teammates."
Senior Kyra Johnson reflected on the season and her four years of Mustang volleyball. "Being the first team in Doniphan West history to make it to state was an incredible experience. We had so many people in our community who supported us and helped create our state experience one to remember. I would like to say thank you to the Mustang moms for always pumping us up before our matches and our coaches who put everything into volleyball so we could have success. None of this would be possible without my outstanding teammates. We had so much fun on the court together and I'm going to miss every single one of them."
Katie Johnson, sophomore, said, "I am so grateful to be a part of the first volleyball team to make it to state in Doniphan West history. This season has been one I will never forget and I am beyond grateful to have been able to play with the people I did. They all taught me so much and always pushed me to better myself every day. I will never forget all the fun activities the Mustang moms had for us during the week of state. I am so thankful to have been able to walk out onto the court with the stands filled with people who came to support and believe in us. Getting third is a huge accomplishment not only for us but also for our school."
Sophomore Brennah Edie said she has loved every minute of this unforgettable season. "I wouldn't trade this team for the world, and I'm so glad I got to experience all of this with them." She said she wants to give a special shout-out to the coaches, managers, and all the community for the support and always believing in them."
DWHS football ended its season with a 70-32 win over Marais Des Cygnes on Thursday, Oct. 27 at home.
Assistant coach Zach Lee shared some insight about the team and this final game.
Cooper Eberly started the game with a 25-yard passing TD on 4th down. "Cooper has been one our leaders all year long and really helped set the tone before the game," Lee said.
Kelby Windmeyer had just over 300 yards rushing on 21 attempts. "Kelby has turned into a must-watch player and should be considered for a TVL All-League Returner in 2023," Lee said. On defense, Windmeyer had 13 solo tackles and an interception.
Van Crowley had five catches for 50 yards and one touchdown. Crowley led the team with 14 tackles and two onside kick recoveries.
"Once Braden Simmons made the change back to quarterback in the second quarter," Lee said, "that kick-started our rushing attack." Simmons finished with nine carries and 120 yards with two touchdowns.
"Kody Goff set the tone early with two big defensive stops on third and 4th down," Lee said. "Kody paved the way for our running backs and had five pancake blocks and was a big part of our success on Thursday."
"The night started with an honorary captain, Steel Fuemmeler, leading the seniors and ending with the seniors giving the game ball to [head] coach [Nick] Fuemmeler. Adversity has hit this team hard the last couple of weeks, but I am proud of this coaching staff and the seniors who kept it together. I am grateful for the community we live in and all the support this season," Lee said.
