The week of homecoming for Doniphan West High School was crammed with activities.
On the calendar were dress up days, lunchtime contests, powder puff football, a bonfire, kickball, a parade and pep rally, volleyball and football games, a crowning and a dance.
The big winners for the week included the powder puff team of the seniors and sophomores, the seniors in kickball, and the juniors' "Fry the Eagles" float.
Crowned king and queen were Michael Lackey and Sydney Smith.
The seniors and sophomore girls teamed up to win the powder puff football game.
The juniors' float "Fry the Eagles" was set up as a 1950s diner with Pink Ladies and Greasers and a huge frying pan in the middle.
In the chaos of the busy homecoming week, the Mustang volleyball, cross country, and football teams continued to compete. The varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams went 2-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Axtell, both defeating Axtell and Troy. Then on Saturday, the varsity team placed fourth at the Hiawatha tournament, beating Lafayette, Troy, and Bishop Seabury and losing to Hiawatha, Centralia, and JCN.
The cross country team competed at the Hiawatha meet on Thursday, Sept. 16. Claire Cole placed fifth, Lena Leatherman 15th, Lilly Clark 34th, Cassidy Blanton 39th, and Zoee Edie 11th in the junior varsity race. For the boys, Jacob Blanton came in 57th and Reece Florence 61st.
For Mustang football, the junior varsity hosted Onaga on Monday, Sept. 15, and lost 0-40. On Friday, the Mustangs hosted Johnson-Brock, Neb. and lost 28-54.
