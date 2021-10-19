The Mustang girls cross country repeated as TVL champions and have their eyes on a regional championship as well.
At the league meet, senior Elle Williams took 1st, junior Claire Cole 2nd, sophomore Lena Leatherman 7th, senior Emma Albers 16th, junior Lilly Clark 17th, freshman Cassidy Blanton 18th, junior Aly Gobin 20th, and junior Zoee Edie 38th.
For the boys, juniors Jacob Blanton placed 29th and Reece Florence 32nd.
The regional meet is at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Mustang volleyball is headed into sub-state week, after last week's wins over Troy and Frankfort at home, and going 1-2 in the TVL tournament.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, both the varsity and junior varsity went 2-0. The varsity beat Frankfort 25-16, 25-8, and the junior varsity won 25-20, 25-15. Against Troy, the varsity scores were 25-10, 25-6 and the junior varsity 25-6, 25-11.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the varsity played in the gold division of the TVL tournament, which consisted of the top eight teams in the league. The girls opened play with a loss to Linn, 25-16, 10-25, 18-25; a win over Frankfort 25-13, 25-14; and a loss to Hanover 19-25, 16-25.
The sub-state will be at Frankfort on Saturday, Oct. 23, and seeding will be determined at the start of the week.
The Mustangs came up with a 56-46 district win over Valley Falls at home on Friday, Oct. 15. The win earned the Mustangs a playoff game. The Mustangs are now 2-2 in district play and will play at Burlingame on Friday, Oct. 22. The winner of that game hosts the first playoff game, while the losing team will travel for its playoff game.
