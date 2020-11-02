The Doniphan West cross country girls brought home their second consecutive state championship trophy after an outstanding team and individual performances at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, Kan. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The results are as follows: Elle Williams, second place (19:56); Chloe Clevenger, fifth place (20:33); Claire Cole, 11th (21:33); Aly Gobin, 45th (24:51); Lilly Clark, 50th (25:43); and Zoee Edie, 64th (28:29). Emma Albers was unable to compete at the state meet due to injury.
As a team, the Mustangs scored 42 points and Lincoln, the second-place team, scored 54.
In addition to repeating as state champions, the Mustangs also won the regional and TVL meets again this year.
The Mustangs are coached by Gina Clevenger and Keith Edmonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.