The DWHS cross country girls are headed to the 1A state meet after repeating as regional champions.
The girls dominated the competition at the regional meet, which was at Leonardville in Riley County on Saturday, Oct. 24. Results are as follows: Elle Williams 2nd; Chloe Clevenger 3rd; Claire Cole 7th; Emma Albers 18th; Aly Gobin 32nd; Lilly Clark 37th; and Zoee Edie 42nd.
The state competition will be at Victoria, Kan. on Saturday, Oct. 31, and the girls' race begins at 12:35 p.m.
