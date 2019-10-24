With a combined team effort in scoring, the Doniphan West High School girls cross country team claimed first place at the Twin Valley League meet at Onaga on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Leading the Mustangs was sophomore Elle Williams with second place (21:33), followed by freshman Chloe Clevenger in fourth (22:18), freshman Claire Cole in fifth (22:44), freshman Lilly Clark 17th (27:16), sophomore Emma Albers in 22nd (28:51), and freshman Aly Gobin in 24th (29:42). Their combined efforts and placing enabled the Mustangs to claim the league title. The girls are coached by Gina Clevenger.
