Doniphan West Mustang track had a strong showing at the TVL meet, claiming six first place finishes and breaking two school records. The girls team finished second out of the 13 schools and the boys placed sixth at the meet in Washington County High School.
The first place finishes were Trent Spiker: 200m and 400m, Elle Williams: 800m and 1600m, Chloe Clevenger: 3200m, and girls 4x800m relay (Claire Cole, Emma Albers, Elle Williams, and Chloe Clevenger).
Others placing:
Allie Horner 4th in 100m; Chloe Clevenger 3rd in 1600m; Kyra Johnson 6th in 3200m; Claire Cole 2nd in 100m hurdles and 3rd in 300m hurdles; 4x100m relay 5th (Malaina Whetstine, Allie Horner,Taygen Reno, Avery Weathersbee); Claire Cole 2nd in high jump; Allie Horner 3rd in high jump; Jaiden Taylor 4th in triple jump
Trent Spiker 3rd in 100m; 4x100 2nd (Michael Lackey, Trent Spiker, Kole Franken, Lafe Blevins); Cooper Clark 5th in shot put; Riley Schuneman 4th in discus; Lafe Blevins 5th in high jump.
Next up for the Mustangs is the 29-team regional track meet at Burlington on Thursday, May 20. Field events are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., prelims at 4:30 p.m.; and finals at 6 p.m.
