The Doniphan West Junior High volleyball teams have completed their seasons, finishing as OTL Champions.
On Tuesday, Oct 8 the JH Lady Mustangs traveled to Falls City for a tournament. The team placed 2nd, defeating Nebraska City (25-7, 25-8), Maryville (25-12, 25-18), and losing to Falls City in the championship game (11-25, 25-22, 4-15).
On Saturday, Oct 12 the Lady Mustangs traveled to Onaga for the OTL tournament. The Mustangs were ranked first overall in the tournament.
In pool play, the Lady Mustangs defeated Wetmore (25-7, 25-7), Centralia (25-19, 25-4), while falling to Frankfort (22-25, 25-18, 19-25). After finishing first in their pool, the Lady Mustangs took on Onaga in the first round of bracket play. D-West defeated Onaga in two sets (25-14, 25-20), which placed them in the championship match against SPPS. In an exciting back and forth match, the Lady Mustangs emerged victorious, defeating SPPS in three sets (19-25, 26-24, 25-14).
The Lady Mustangs served well for the day. Two Lady Mustangs served 100% for the day: H’Leigha Idol (24/24) and Brennah Edie (48/48). They were followed by Taygen Reno (40/41), Katie Johnson (45/47), Malaina Whetstine (35/39), and Lena Leatherman (42/47). Reno led the team in hustle plays with 18, followed by Whetstine with 11. Whetstine led the team in kills with 14, followed by Ali Foster with 12, and Reno with 11.
The Lady Mustangs finished their season with a record of 22-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.