The Doniphan West Junior High volleyball team has had a successful start to their season. The A team currently has a record of 6-1 and the B team's current record is 2-0.
On Monday, September 9 the Lady Mustangs hosted league schools Frankfort and Centralia. The A team defeated Frankfort in two sets (25-19, 25-9), as well as Centralia (25-19, 25-11). Several Mustangs had perfect serving percentages for the evening (Lena Leatherman 11/11, H'Leigha Idol 10/10, and Katie Johnson 21/21). Malaina Whetstine led the team in kills with 7, followed by Taygen Reno with 6.
The B team had a successful night as well, defeating Frankfort in two sets (25-12, 25-15) and Centralia (25-13, 25-22). Avery Davidson (11/11), Krystina Amos (14/14), and Delainee Waggoner (10/10) led the B team in serving. Allie Horner and Hannah Albers led the team in kills with two each.
On Saturday, September 14, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Axtell for tournament action. The Lady Mustangs took second place in the tournament, going 4-1 for the day. The Lady Mustangs defeated Sts. Peter and Paul in two sets (25-20, 25-9), Frankfort in two sets (25-16, 25-21), and Onaga in two sets (25-23, 25-9) to finish first in their pool. In bracket play, the Lady Mustangs defeated Valley Heights in three sets (25-16, 23-25, 15-12). In the championship game, the Mustangs fell to Nemaha Central in an exciting back and forth match (24-26, 22-25).
The Lady Mustangs were led in serving for the day by Katie Johnson (39/40) and H'Leigha Idol (43/44). They were followed closely in serving by Brennah Edie (25/26), Malaina Whetstine (53/56), Lena Leatherman (36/39), and Taygen Reno (44/49). Malaina Whetstine led the team in kills, with 38 for the day, followed by Taygen Reno with 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.