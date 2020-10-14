The Doniphan West JH VB team traveled to Falls City on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Falls City Sacred Heart (25-12, 25-10) and Falls City A (25-9, 25-23) to earn 1st place. H'Leigha Idol (16/16), Emmyjo Whetstine (18/19), and Katie Johnson (17/18) led the team in serving. Johnson led the team in kills with 13, followed by Kya Keller and Emmyjo Whetstine with three. Brennah Edie and Belle Smith led the team in hustle plays with three each.
On Saturday, October 10 the JH Lady Mustangs traveled to Frankfort for the first round of the OTL Tournament. The JH Lady Mustangs took first in their pool, defeating Axtell (25-13, 25-17), Wetmore (25-11, 25-14), and Centralia (21-25, 25-21, 25-16). Johnson led the team in serving (16/17), followed closely by Idol (25/27) and Edie (32/35). Johnson led the team in kills with 23, followed by Idol and Whetstine both with five. Edie and Smith led the team in hustle plays with five each.
The Lady Mustangs will play at 6 pm at Frankfort on Monday, October 12 in the first round of bracket play.
