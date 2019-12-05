Doniphan West Junior High girl’s basketball A team opened its 2019-2020 season at home playing St Peter & Paul with a 39-14 win.
The Mustangs started slow but picked it up in the 3rd quarter. The Mustangs outscored SPPS 26 to 9 in the second half. D-West had 8 girls scoring with Malaina Whetstine with 13, Brennah Edie with 6, H’Leigha Idol and Katie Johnson with 4, Lena Leatherman with 3, Ava Gladhart with 3, and Ali Foster and Taygen Reno with 2. The top rebounders for the night were Johnson with 4 offensive boards and 1 defensive board, Gladhart with 3 offensive rebounds and 2 defensive rebounds, Malaina Whetstine with 2 offensive and 3 defensive rebounds. Leatherman had 3 steals, followed by Edie with 2. Coach Marty Allen said, “We need to improve our rebounding before the next game.”
The B team won 32-9 and top scorers were Edie and Johnson with 8, Idol with 6, Foster with 4, Allie Horner, Gladhart, Madie Helmstetter, and Delainee Waggoner all had 2. Top rebounders were Edie and Johnson with 5, and Idol with 4. Foster had 2 teals and several other girls had a steal.
D-West’s next game will be at home on Tuesday, Nov 26 versus Hiawatha with a 5 pm start time with B team, followed by A. On December 2, the Mustangs will travel to play Axtell.
