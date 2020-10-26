After a two week break due to COVID quarantine, the Mustang football team got back on the field, hosting Burlinggame on Friday, Oct. 23.
The Mustangs needed the win or a close loss to advance to playoffs, but their 12-46 loss knocked them out of post-season play. Their final game will be at Solomon on either Thursday or Friday of this week.
During their final football game performance, the DWHS Fillies performed to "The Sun is Rising" by Britt Nicole to raise breast cancer awareness.
They ended the dance by forming each individual letter in the word "fight" and the breast cancer symbol.
