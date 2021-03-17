Three Doniphan West basketball players earned Twin Valley League All-League Basketball Honors.
Senior Lafe Blevins was named to the boys 1st team. Sophomore Chloe Clevenger was named to the girls 1st Team and sophomore Avery Weathersbee named to the girls 2nd Team.
