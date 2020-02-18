Doniphan West High School basketball earned four wins at Onaga on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The results are as follows: JV girls 26-10, JV boys 22-13, varsity girls 63-33, varsity boys 57-34.
On Friday, Feb. 14, the Mustangs went 0-4 at home against Hanover. The results are as follows: JV girls 34-37, JV boys 18-33, varsity girls 39-53, varsity boys 35-58.
DWJH-HS principal Chris Lackey and DWHS girls' basketball coach Perry Smith were good sports when they were named the lucky winners who got to kiss Bacon the piglet at the home basketball games on Friday, Feb. 14. Their jars collected the most money for this senior class fundraiser.
The last regular-season game for the Mustangs is against Wetmore on Tuesday, Feb. 18, which is senior recognition night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.