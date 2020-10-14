The Doniphan West High School teams have seen success on the court and in cross country.
DWHS volleyball has earned trophies in two recent tournaments. The junior varsity took third at their own tournament on Saturday, Oct. 3, and the varsity took third at the Riverside tournament on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Results for the junior varsity tournament: DW vs. Horton, 25-10, 25-16; DW vs. Maur Hill, 25-22, 29-31; DW vs. Sabetha, 16-25, 25-16; DW vs. Riverside, 15-25, 25-20, 9-15; DW vs Maur Hill, 25-22, 25-12.
Results for the Riverside tournament: DW vs. McLouth, 22-25, 26-28; DW vs. Riverside, 25-11, 25-18; DW vs. North Platte, 25-15, 25-11; DW vs. JCN, 24-26, 16-25; DW vs. McLouth, 25-21, 25-22.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Valley Heights on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and at Washington County for the TVL tournament on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Cross Country: DWHS cross country competed at Sabetha on Thursday, Oct. 8, and the girls earned sixth place. The results are as follows: Claire Cole 9th, Emma Albers 26th, Aly Gobin 39th, Lilly Clark 45th, Zoee Edie 69th. For the boys, Jacob Blanton placed 43rd and Reece Florence placed 85th.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, Chloe Clevenger competed at a Pleasant Ridge meet and earned 4th place.
Looking ahead at the schedule, the TVL meet is to be on Thursday, Oct. 15 at Axtell, there is a Jackson Heights meet on Tuesday, Oct. 20, the regional meet is Saturday, Oct. 25, and the state meet will be at Hays on Saturday, Oct. 31.
