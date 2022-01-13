Doniphan West teams are back in action after the break.
The Mustang boys and girls basketball teams are back in action after Christmas break. They hosted Frankfort on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and played at Washington County on Friday, Jan. 7.
The girls defeated Frankfort 49-30 and Washington County 57-35, improving to 7-1 overall. The boys lost to Frankfort 29-46 and defeated Washington County 51-42.
Girls scoring against Frankfort: Avery Weathersbee 18, Claire Cole 9, Kyra Johnson 7, Malaina Whetstine 6, Sydney Smith 6, Jaiden Taylor 3.
Girls scoring against Washington County: Kyra Johnson 15, Weathersbee 15, Cole 11, Taylor 7, Smith 4, Ali Foster 3, Lena Leatherman 2.
Boys scoring against Frankfort: Broc Leatherman 7, Trent Spiker 6, Kole Franken 5, Brody Jeschke 3, Hudsen Penny 3, Creighton Johnson 3, Kelby Windmeyer 2.
Boys scoring against Washington County: Johnson 18, Spiker 14, Leatherman 9, Franken 5, Jeschke 5.
The Mustangs play at Centralia on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and then the TVL tournament, hosted by Frankfort, begins on Saturday, Jan. 15 and ends on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The Mustang wrestlers were back on the mats after Christmas break, competing at Rossville on Saturday, Jan. 8. Senior Michael Lackey went 2-1 and earned second, while both Cooper Clark and Myleigh Harrell went 0-2 for the day.
Next up for the Mustangs is a meet at Maur Hill on Thursday, Jan. 13.
