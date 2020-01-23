Doniphan West wrestling and basketball teams competed this past week.
The DWHS wrestling competed at St. Mary’s on Saturday, Jan. 18, and two Mustang wrestlers earned medals. Placing second in the 126 class was senior Carter Jensen, and senior Nathaniel Howerton earned first place in the 182 class.
The TVL basketball tournament play has begun, and the Mustangs will continue to play throughout the week. In the opening round on Saturday, Jan. 18, the girls dominated Axtell 65-38, while the boys lost to Hanover 29-59.
Check the website for tournament schedule times as inclement weather has caused changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.