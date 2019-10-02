Doniphan West varsity volleyball gained two wins on the road at Onaga last week, defeating Onaga and Troy, and falling to Linn.
Scores: DW varsity vs. Troy: 25-21, 19-25, 25-19; DW varsity vs. Onaga: 25-19, 25-13; DW vs. Linn: 16-25, 19-25.
The Mustang junior varsity went 1-2. Scores: DW vs. Troy: 25-13, 25-14; DW vs. Onaga: 17-25, 25-23, 13-15; DW vs. Linn: 14-25, 10-25.
DWHS football battled the Onaga Buffalos on Friday, Sept. 27, and fell 36-42 after triple overtime. Their next game, to be played at Linn on Friday, Oct. 4, has been forfeited by Linn, who does not have enough healthy players. The Mustangs host Wetmore at the Highland Community College field on Friday, Oct. 11.
Stetson Diveley and Makinley Smith were named DWHS 2019 homecoming king and queen during half time of the football game versus Onaga on Friday, Sept. 27.
