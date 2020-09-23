The Doniphan West teams saw success this past week.
The Doniphan West Mustang volleyball experienced some highs and lows in recent competitions. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the varsity lost to Linn and defeated Frankfort, the junior varsity defeated Linn and lost to Frankfort, and the C team defeated Frankfort.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, the varsity played in the Hiawatha tournament. They gave Nemaha Central, Atchison, and Centralia some tough competition but lost those matches. They ended the day with a loss to Troy, knowing it was not their best showing.
The Mustangs are next scheduled to play at Centralia on Tuesday, Sept. 22, facing both Centralia and Axtell.
DWHS girls cross country team earned second place in the Hiawatha meet held at the Hiawatha Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 17. Leading the way for the Mustangs was Chloe Clevenger, who finished in first place. Close behind was Elle Williams in fourth and Claire Cole in fifth. Emma Albers placed 30th, Aly Gobin 41st, and Zoee Edie 48th.
For the Mustang boys, Jacob Blanton came in at 58th and Reece Florence placed 63rd.
Next up for the team is a Nemaha Central meet in Seneca on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Mustang football team defeated Johnson-Brock of Johnson, Neb., 44-22 on the road last Friday. This week, the Mustangs, now 2-1, host Washington County on Friday.
