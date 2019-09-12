The Doniphan West teams kicked off action this past week.
The Lady Mustang volleyball got off to a 2-0 start on the season, defeating Onaga and Axtell at home on Tuesday, Sept. 3. They next played at Wetmore on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and will play at home on Thursday, Sept. 12, hosting Jackson Heights, Atchison, and Maur Hill.
The Mustangs battled with the Washington County Tigers in their season opener on Friday, Sept. 6, losing the close game 42-34. The Mustangs next play at Hanover on Friday, Sept. 13.
