Doniphan West's Mustang volleyball is now in week two of competition. They hosted Centralia and Wetmore on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Both varsity and junior varsity beat Wetmore and lost to Centralia.
Coming up in week two, the Mustangs play at Axtell on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and they are scheduled to be a Jackson Heights on Thursday, Sept. 10.
With the current COVID situation, the schedule could change at the last minute, so fans must check with the district website for the most accurate information.
DWHS Mustang football was set to kick off the season at Blue Valley, Randolph, on Friday, Sept. 4, but ended up playing at Worth County High School in Grant City, Missouri.
Blue Valley had to cancel the game with DWHS due to a COVID situation with its team, and the DWHS administration quickly found the replacement game with Worth County, which also had a game canceled due to COVID.
Although the Mustangs had a dominant first half and went into halftime with a 30-6 lead, Worth County came back to defeat DWHS 54-42.
The Mustangs will host Leblond of St. Joseph, Mo., on Friday, Sept. 11, and this will also be homecoming week for DWHS.
DWHS girls cross country has everyone back from last year's championship team plus the addition of Zoee Edie, and now the Mustangs have two boys competing.
The team began competition with a meet at Marysville on Saturday, Sept. 5. At publishing time, no official results were available, but sophomore Chloe Clevenger placed first.
The next meet is scheduled to be at Wamego on Saturday, Sept. 12.
