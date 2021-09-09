Doniphan West High School volleyball, football, and cross country are off to a winning start.
The volleyball season got started with the junior varsity placing third at the Perry-Lecompton tournament on Saturday, Aug. 28, and then both varsity and junior varsity playing at Linn on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The varsity went 2-0 against Linn and Clifton Clyde, while the junior varsity went 1-0 against Linn.
The football team kicked off the season hosting Blue Valley on Friday, Sept. 3, and the Mustangs dominated in the 54-8 win.
The cross country team placed second overall in its first outing, a meet at Marysville. Individual results are as follows: Elle Williams 1st, Claire Cole 5th, Emma Albers 14th, Lena Leatherman 24th, Lilly Clark 29th, Aly Gobin 35th, Cassidy Blanton 40th, Zoee Edie 51st. For the boys, Jacob Blanton placed 54th.
