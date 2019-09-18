Doniphan West teams were in action on the road last week.
For game two of the season, DWHS football played at Hanover on Friday, Sept. 13. The Mustangs had a strong start and held a lead until the end of the first half, but the second half was all Hanover and the Mustangs lost 44-8.
The DWHS cross country team had a strong showing at the Wamego meet on Saturday, Sept. 14. Setting a new school record was freshman Chloe Clevenger, with a 21:32 time and 7th place; sophomore Elle Williams came in at 15th place (22:18); freshman Claire Cole was 16th (22:33); and freshman Aly Gobin came in with a time of 31:23.
