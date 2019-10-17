Doniphan West teams are headed into their last weeks of regular season games.
D-West volleyball is headed into the last week of the regular season, going on the road to Washington County on Tuesday, Oct. 15 before playing in the Twin Valley League tournament at Onaga on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Last week the Mustangs hosted Valley Heights and Wetmore on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and then Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 10. The junior varsity picked up a won over Wetmore, but the other matches were losses for both the junior varsity and varsity teams.
Mustang football picked up a second win, defeating Wetmore 54-7 on Friday, Oct. 11. This week, the Mustangs play at Blue Valley on Friday, Oct. 18.
