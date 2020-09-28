Doniphan West teams split this past week and the cross country team continues to take top places at recent events.
Volleyball: DWHS volleyball played at Centralia on Tuesday, Sept. 22, taking on the Panthers and the Axtell Eagles. The junior varsity earned two wins, while the varsity lost to Centralia and beat Axtell.
Upcoming matches include a trip to Onaga on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to play Onaga and Hanover, and matches at Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Football: DWHS football lost a tough game to Washington County 60-82 at home on Friday, Sept. 25. They host Maranatha on Friday, Oct. 2.
Cross Country: Mustang cross country continues to stampede towards excellence. Last week on Sept. 24, the girls placed second at Nemaha Central. Elle Williams placed first, Chloe Clevenger fifth, Claire Cole seventh, Emma Albers 24th, Aly Gobin 34th, and Zoee Edie 48th. For the boys, Jacob Blanton came in at 57th place and Reece Florence finished in 61st. Next up for the Mustangs is a meet at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.