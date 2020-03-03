The Doniphan West Mustangs' basketball season has come to an end, much sooner than hoped for. In the regional tournament, the girls defeated Onaga 65-40 on Feb. 25, then lost to Centralia 39-59 on Friday, Feb. 28.
The boys lost their first round of regionals to Burlingame, 34-57 on Monday, Feb. 24.
Two DWHS seniors have finished their high school wrestling careers with a state medal in hand. Nathaniel Howerton placed second at 182 and Carter Jensen placed sixth at 126.
At the 1-2-3A state championships at Hays, Howerton worked his way up the winner's side of the bracket unbeaten. He began his state appearance by pinning Chase Farley of Wellsville and Brandon Vacura of Norton and defeating Quintin Beeson of Republic County 12-6. In the championship match, Howerton faced number one seed Jordan Finnesy of Plainville and lost 11-0.
Jensen pinned his first opponent, Adam Reed from Minneapolis; and next lost to Brody White of Jayhawk Linn, sending him to the back side of the bracket. From there, he pinned Josef Ord from Chaparral, and lost 5-0 to Tyler Schoenberger of Oakley. In the battle for fifth place, Jensen then met up with Brody White from Jayhawk Linn and lost by fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.