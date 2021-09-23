Sunday night was no walk in the park for the Kansas City Chiefs, as a total team breakdown spiraled into a 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There are some areas of concern that are obvious to anyone who watched the game, but today I’m going to throw a few reason not to panic just yet.
The run defense is bad. There’s not really any arguing that. It’s not just bad right now—it’s been bad for years. This year, the team is giving up over 200 yards per game, which is worst in the league by nearly 40 yards. I want to point something out, though. Take a look at the two teams the Chiefs have played: The Browns have, perhaps, the best offensive line in football, and focus their offense through their running game, and the Ravens have a very good offensive line, and an atypical system that works through the running back, but that is keyed by the most mobile and dangerous running quarterback in the league. I would hold that, excepting the top run defenses in the league, any other team who started their season against the Browns and Ravens would likely be sporting the worst numbers against the run in the league at this point.
No doubt, Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo needs to figure something out to shore this up. It’s not going to be good—the Chiefs don’t have the personnel to be anything more than passable against the run—but the team needs to figure out how to get at least marginally better before the playoff comes. This offense can hold up under a ton of pressure, but not even the best team can operate under no margin for error, and that’s where Kansas City has been recently.
The offense had a few issues, as well, but it was mainly the late interception and the fumble that sealed the game for Baltimore. Granted, the two turnovers happened at the worst possible point in the game, but I have a slightly different take on both of them. First off, the interception—Patrick Mahomes is the most dynamic player in the game because he is a risk taker—I don’t necessarily love it, but if you want the crazy throws that light up SportsCenter, you’re going to get some throws that don’t work out so well. As for the fumble, it was the first of Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s career, and the blocking was not idea by any means. As the line continues to gel, I don’t see that type of miscommunication happening as the season goes on.
The fact is, the Ravens just didn’t blink. Normally, late in games, other teams will flinch in the face of holding down the Kansas City offense. But the Chiefs also did not force the issue. The game actually reminds of the regular season loss to the Titans in the Championship year. Late in the game, the offense missed a few beats, but it was the field goal unit botching a snap, and later having a game winner blocked, that allowed the Titans to seal things up. In both instances, the team that stole the won did their job, but the Chiefs could have put both of those games away—and most of the time, they do. And in the playoffs, I believe they will.
There should be a little bit of a bounce back this week. The Chiefs have AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers on tap this week, and while I do think KC will get the win, the Chargers tend to play things close with the Chiefs. Look for the coaches to try to get Clyde some confidence in the early going, and just hope that the defense looks a little better against an up and coming offense. All in all, don’t hit the panic button just yet—the Chiefs do not need to be impressive in the regular season, they just need to get the job done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.