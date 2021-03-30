The Hiawatha Red Hawk powerlifting team took their shot at the Class 3A state meet in Halstead on Saturday, and Brenna Diller came away with the top finish for the team, earning the State Championship at the 165-class.
Diller finished 1st in bench with a lift of 135 pounds, 1st in squad at 215 pounds, and 2nd in clean, lifting 170 pounds. Her 520 pound overall lift was 10 pounds more than the second place competitor, and 70 pounds more than the third place place lifter.
Diller led the Lady Red Hawk team to an 8th place finish in the state, with other top finishes from Leah Kessler, who took 6th in her division and Carolyn Schuetz, who finished 5th on the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.