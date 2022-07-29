It would have been hard to predict a much wilder Friday than what happened in the American Legion State Tournament at Topeka’s Bettis Family Sports Complex in the final day of AA pool play.
With a win against a struggling Concordia team and a loss by Hiawatha against Iola—the hottest team in the tournament—Larned would have cruised into Saturday’s bracket. For their part, Hiawatha would have had to overcome Iola, then come out in the top two of a three-way tiebreaker. Instead, Concordia shocked the Larned Indians, and Hiawatha appeared to cruising to an easy win, up 8-1 over Iola in the 4th inning of their contest, which would have pushed Hiawatha into the final bracket.
The Braves came out firing in the top of the 1st inning, grabbing a 3-0 lead, as Ashton Rockey, Carson Bredemeier and Xavier Oldham all singled to open the game. A throwing error on the Oldham hit allowed Rockey to score. Joel Bryan hit into a fielder’s choice, as Bredemeier rushed across the plate, and then Tyler Willich smacked a single that sent Oldham home. Iola got a run back on a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 1st. Both teams went three-up, three-down in the 2nd, but Hiawatha added to their lead in the 3rd, with Willich smacking a 2-run double to put Hiawatha up 5-1.
In the 4th, Post 66 added to their advantage again, as Rockey would score when Bryan reached on a throwing error, and then Willich added to his monster day, slashing a single that scored another pair of runs, with Hiawatha going up 8-1.
Bryan opened the next inning by striking out the first Iola batter, but back-to-back singles got the Iola squad rolling, as they continued to pick away the Hiawatha lead, and before the inning would come to an end, Iola had tied the score at 8-8. The Braves went down quietly in the 5th, while Iola would respond by taking the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly and padding it with an RBI single for the 10-8 lead. Neither team could get anything going over the next inning and a half, as Iola snagged the comeback win and an automatic trip to the championship. But the fireworks were just beginning.
At some point on Friday, Concordia informed the Legion leaders that they would be bowing out, given a lack of players to compete on Saturday in the unlikely event that they won the tiebreaker. The rumblings started as Iola mounted their comeback — if Concordia was out, would the head-to-head tiebreaker go into effect, or would it still be a 3-team tiebreaker with runs allowed settling the difference?
With the game officially over, the confusion turned into chaos. After much deliberation and lobbying from both sides, the American Legion officials announced that with Concordia out, the head-to-head tiebreaker would be enforced and Larned would move on, ending Hiawatha’s season. Hiawatha coaches lobbied that the tiebreaker should, in fact, include Concordia, given they took part in the round robin through the day on Friday, which resulted in the tie that was being broken.
Eventually word came down that the decision had been reversed, with Hiawatha moving on to Saturday competition.
With a record of 15-11, Hiawatha will take on the AAA Topeka Senators at 11:30 a.m., following the conclusion of the Iola-Pittsburg game at 9. The winners will then play in the afternoon for a combined AA-AAA State Championship and the opportunity to move on to the American Legion Regional Tournament in Alabama.
