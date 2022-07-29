It would have been hard to predict a much wilder Friday than what happened in the American Legion State Tournament at Topeka’s Bettis Family Sports Complex in the final day of AA pool play.

With a win against a struggling Concordia team and a loss by Hiawatha against Iola—the hottest team in the tournament—Larned would have cruised into Saturday’s bracket. For their part, Hiawatha would have had to overcome Iola, then come out in the top two of a three-way tiebreaker. Instead, Concordia shocked the Larned Indians, and Hiawatha appeared to cruising to an easy win, up 8-1 over Iola in the 4th inning of their contest, which would have pushed Hiawatha into the final bracket.

