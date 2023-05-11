Doniphan West competes at TVL track Hiawatha World Joey May Author email May 11, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Doniphan WestKelby Windmeyer competes in 100m at the JCN meet on Friday, May 5. Kelby placed 1st. Doniphan West Doniphan West High SchoolAli Foster competes in the pole vault at the JCN meet on Friday, May 5. Ali placed 1st and set a new meet record at 9-foot. Doniphan West High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doniphan West track results at JCN on Friday, May 6.The Mustangs will compete in the TVL meet on Thursday, May 11 at Washington County, and the regional meet is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at Mankato.Girls200M — Allie Horner 6th (27.97)Pole Vault — Ali Foster 1st (9’)Shot put — H’Leigha Idol 1st (33’ 10”)Boys100M — Kelby Windmeyer 1st (11.09)200M — Kelby Windmeyer 1st (23.67)400M — Kelby Windmeyer 1st (52.2)Long jump — Kelby Windmeyer 4th (19’2”) More from this section TE Tyler Kroft signs with Dolphins Henry Ruggs III pleads guilty in fatal DUI, faces 3-10 years in prison QB Jordan Love confident he can step up for Packers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Doniphan West competes at TVL track Chargers finish up regular season on the diamond Hiawatha golfers compete at League Tournament Brown County Commission Report Community Happenings HBSC celebrates success while preparing for next round of fundraising Hiawatha baseball to host Regional tournament Lady Red Hawks set for Regional romp with Jeff West Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHHS celebrates 2023 promBrown County SheriffCity Commission grants extensions for two of three propertiesFBC welcomes pastor candidateMeghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘has been wearing $495 crystal pendant to protect her peace’School Board hears transportation, track and project updatesCity Commission agrees to duplex development contractProvision of Kansas K-12 funding bill slices state aid to about 100 public school districtsMcPeak Optometry celebrates 20 yearsHBSC celebrates success while preparing for next round of fundraising Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
