The DWHS girls cross country team is state bound after winning the Washington County regional on Saturday, Oct. 26. Leading the team to the finish line was Elle Williams in third place (20:55), Chloe Clevenger in fourth (21:18), Claire Cole in sixth (21:42), Aly Gobin in 35th (25:20), Emma Albers in 36th (25:23), and Lilly Clark in 42nd (26:11).
The Mustangs have been working hard all season, with regular practices at 6 a.m. each weekday, and most of them put in extra time running on the weekends.
Coach Gina Clevenger said their workouts vary in pace and distance, but their long run, which they do once a week, is seven to ten miles, depending on the person.
Qualifying for the state meet is especially exciting for the Mustangs since Elle Williams was the only one on the team last year, and she placed 15th at state as a freshman.
This young team with two sophomores and four freshmen will compete at the Wamego Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.
