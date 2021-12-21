Last week, the Doniphan West Mustang basketball teams played Troy and Valley Heights.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, they hosted Troy, and the varsity girls won 59-36 and the varsity boys lost 25-59.
At Valley Heights on Friday, Dec. 17, the varsity girls lost 36-53 and the boys won 56-53 in double overtime.
Girls scoring against Troy: Avery Weathersbee 17, Jaiden Taylor 15, Malaina Whetstine 10, Kyra Johnson 5, Claire Cole 5, Sydney Smith 4, Lena Leatherman 3.
Girls scoring against Valley Heights: Jaiden Taylor 13, Claire Cole 7, Avery Weathersbee 6, Sydney Smith 5, Kyra Johnson 4, Malaina Whetstine 1.
Boys scoring against Valley Heights: Broc Leatherman 20, Creighton Johnson 14, Trent Spiker 12, Kole Franken 5, Hudsen Penny 3, Brody Jeschke 2.
The Mustangs played at Valley Falls on Monday, Dec. 20 before the Christmas break. They are scheduled to host Frankfort on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Mustang wrestlers competed at St. Mary's on Dec. 16, and came home with some wins. Senior Michael Lackey went 3-0, sophomore Cameron Yuill 2-1, and freshman Myleigh Harrell 1-2.
Harrell also competed at ACCHS on Saturday, Dec. 18 and went 1-3 to finish fourth.
