Doniphan West teams had a busy week this past week.
In a back and forth scoring battle, the Mustang football team came up short in a 56-50 loss at Bishop-Leblond on Friday, Sept. 10.
This week's homecoming game is against Johnson-Brock, Neb.
DWHS Mustang volleyball was on the road last week at Wetmore on Tuesday and Atchison High on Thursday.
At Wetmore the junior varsity beat the Cardinals 25-9, 25-12 and the varsity won 25-15, 25-11. The girls also played Centralia and lost 18-25, 15-25.
At Atchison, the junior varsity beat AHS 25-11, 25-20 and Maur Hill 25-21, 25-15. The varsity lost to AHS 15-25, 11-25 and beat Maur Hill 25-13, 25-11.
The varsity team plays at the Hiawatha tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Mustang cross country team took on one of the most challenging courses--the hilly Wamego course--on Saturday, Sept. 11. Not only were the hills a challenge, but so were the high temperatures. For the varsity girls, Elle Williams placed 11th, Claire Cole 17th, Aly Gobin 94, and Lilly Clark 97th. For the junior varsity girls, Cassidy Blanton placed 46h and Zoee Edie 87th. The lone runner for the boys was Jacob Blanton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.