Doniphan West teams battled at home last week and the cross country team competed at Hiawatha.
In back and forth scoring battle, DWHS football fell 52-74 to Frankfort at home on Friday, Sept. 20. The Mustangs will host Onaga for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 27, and the crowning of the king and queen will take place at half time.
The DWHS cross country had a strong showing at the Hiawatha meet on Thursday, Sept. 19. Sophomore Elle Williams pushed herself into fifth place (22:27), freshman Claire Cole finished seventh (22:58), and freshman Chloe Clevenger had a strong lead in first place for nearly all the race before falling out due to an injury. Freshman Aly Gobin also competed at finished with a time of 33:03.
Next up for the runners is Nemaha Central on Thursday, Sept. 26.
After two tournaments and several weeks of play, DWHS varsity volleyball is 5-13 overall and 2-4 in league standings.
Last week the Mustangs hosted Hanover and Frankfort and lost both matches. On Saturday, Sept. 21 the team played in the Hiawatha tournament and went 1-3 on the day with losses to Lafayette, Atchison, and Centralia, before beating Troy. Scores were as follows: Hanover 22-25, 18-25; Frankfort 24-26, 19-25; Lafayette 22-25, 22-25; Atchison 25-23, 19-25, 19-25; Centralia 13-25, 13-25; Troy 25-10, 25-12.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Onaga on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to play Onaga, Troy, and Linn.
Fan Club: Supporting the volleyball team on Tuesday, Sept. 17 are Claire Cole, Lilly Clark, Faith Collins, Summer Smith, Nathan Helmstetter, Cooper Clark, Kalab Ridout, Jacob Lackey, Riley Schuneman, Creighton Johnson, Jeren Whetstine, Kody Goff, Michael Lackey, Kole Franken, and Anson Whetstine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.