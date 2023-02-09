Doniphan West teams take wins Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Junior Cameron Yuill competes against a Lafayette opponent at Riverside during a match he won. By Marla Taylor Freshman Michael Albers shoots for two against Clifton Clyde. Photos by Marla Taylor Junior Malaina Whetstine attacks the basket against Clifton Clyde. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Doniphan West Mustang wrestling team competed at Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 2.The results are as follows: Cameron Yuill 2-1, Hayden Hoffman 0-3, Myleigh Harrell 0-3; Holden Bowe (Troy) 1-2.The wrestlers are scheduled to compete at Pleasant Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and the girls' regional meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at Rossville.The Mustang girls played three games last week and the varsity defeated ACCHS (56-50) and Axtell (76-33) and lost to Clifton-Clyde (43-47) in overtime.The varsity boys lost to Axtell 21-44 and Clifton-Clyde 35-52.Up next for the Mustangs are road trips to Onaga on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Linn on Friday, Feb. 10. More from this section No. 20 Providence looks to stay perfect at home, welcomes Georgetown North Carolina in search of 'enthusiasm' vs. Wake Forest San Francisco attempts to add to No. 16 Gonzaga's WCC woes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Kansas Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees Valentine's Day: A History Community Happenings Doniphan West teams take wins North Brown County food pantry relocated As times change, so do wedding gift registries Take wedding desserts beyond cake Weddings offer chance to blend family into the mix Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReported Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted north of HiawathaSheriff warns of scams circulatingHiawatha High to celebrate 50 years of women's basketballIrene Cara's cause of death revealedProposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interestElffner and Lierz put up big numbers Lady Hawks upset RiversideLegislation challenges Kansas law allowing city zoning 3 miles into unincorporated area of countyMr. Hiawatha - Jere Bruning dies at age 92Topeka man arrested following pursuitHiawatha High celebrates Winter Homecoming Week Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1)Happy International Day of Education! These are the stars who swapped showbiz for college! (1)In 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1)Growing in Knowledge (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
