Tuesday night’s games against the Nemaha Central Thunder did not go the way the Hiawatha basketball teams had hoped, as the squads visited Seneca and each came away with a loss.
After falling in overtime to the Thunder before the break, the Hawks had an off night shooting and watched an early lead spiral to a 47-41 loss. In girls action, the Lady Hawks had another rough outing against the state’s top 3A team, absorbing a 51-18 defeat.
Ten first quarter points from Michael Moreno and an early lead, in a game that looked like the Hawks would win going away, began to unravel soon after Hiawatha wrapped up the first quarter with a 16-10 lead. The Red hawks still led at the half, by a score of 18-16, but their scoring went silent in the second frame and did not show up again until it was too late in the fourth.
In the third quarter it was Nemaha’s scoring that panned out a little better, as the Thunder claimed their first lead of the game early in the third and would not look back. Down 27-25 entering the fourth, the Hawks saw the Thunder lead grow to 7 before trimming that lead to 3. But that was the closest the boys could get, as fouls began to pile up and Nemaha Central went 15-18 from the line in the fourth to close out the 47-41 win.
Moreno led the squad with 14 points on the evening, with Andrew Lierz adding 11. Tyler Brockhoff and Parker Winters each totaled 6 points for the Hawks, with Austin Coffelt scoring 4.
In the early game, the Hawks never found their feet, while the Thunder got on a roll early and kept that momentum up the entire contest. The Thunder went up 19-3 after the first and entered halftime with a 36-4 lead. The Red Hawks struggled again in the second half, falling to 47-12 after three and ending with the 33-point loss. Lakyn Leupold led the team with 5 points, Darcy Lierze and Brenna Diller each had 3, with Bailey Pierce, Clara Lindstrom and Sarah Madsen scoring 2 each and Jaye Hrencher adding 1.
Next up for Hiawatha is a home contest with Perry Lecompton on Friday night.
