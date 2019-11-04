The Doniphan West High School cross country girls are the 1A state champions. They claimed the trophy after a great team performance at the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Wamego Country Club golf course.
Elle Williams, sophomore, lead the Mustangs with a fourth-place finish (20:32), followed by Chloe Clevenger, freshman, in 11th (21:29); freshman Claire Cole, 16th (21:42); freshman Lilly Clark, 63rd (25:12); sophomore Emma Albers, 65th (25:50); and freshman Aly Gobin, 67th (26:10). They are coached by Gina Clevenger.
