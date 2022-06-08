Doniphan West track and field athletes competed at state track last weekend in Wichita.
Allie Horner qualified for state in the 100m. Allie placed 14th at the state meet.
Claire Cole qualified for four events at the state meet and medaled in all four events. Claire placed 4th in the high jump, 6th in the triple jump, 7th in the 300m hurdles, and 5th in the 100m hurdles. Claire also broke the D-West 100m hurdle record with a time of 15.95. With their combined scores, Claire and Elle Williams placed 4th as a team.
Elle Williams qualified in three events for the state track meet. Elle placed 1st in two of her three events: 800m and 1600m. She also placed 3rd in the 3200m. With their combined scores, Elle and Claire Cole placed 4th as a team.
Elle Williams also set a new school record in the 800m of 2:20.25.
The 4x100 relay team placed 3rd at the state track meet with a time of 44.44. This is a new school record and this is the third time the relay team has broken the record this season. Pictured left to right are Michael Lackey, Kelby Windmeyer, Kole Franken and Trent Spiker.
Trent Spiker also qualified for the 200m and placed 10th.
