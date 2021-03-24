The Doniphan West baseball team opened its season at home against Maur Hill in a double header on Friday, March 19. In game one, the Mustangs lost 5-12 and the second game ended 1-19 in favor of MH.
The Mustangs take to the road and play at Riverside on Thursday, March 25.
