Hunter Smith

Between innings, Hunter Smith, third base, practices a throw to first.

 By Marla Taylor

Doniphan West Mustang baseball split a double header with ACCHS on Monday, April 5 at home. The Mustangs won the first game 6-5 and lost the second 3-6.

They are scheduled to host Oskaloosa on Monday, April 12 and Troy on Friday, April 16.

