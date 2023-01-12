Doniphan West High School basketball is back in action after Christmas break, playing at Frankfort on Tuesday, Jan.3 and hosting Washington County on Friday, Jan. 6.

At Frankfort, the varsity boys won 34-31 in overtime and the JV girls won 36-17. The varsity girls lost 43-49 and the junior varsity boys lost 15-23.

