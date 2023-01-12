The Mustang dance squad invited alumni dancers to perform with them during halftime of the varsity boys game against Washington County on Friday, Jan.6. The ladies performed to "Poker Face," which was a dance several of the alumni had performed during their time in high school. The current coaches, Taylor Marriott and Morgan Twombly, are also former Mustang dancers.
After the performance, the ladies gathered for a group photo. In the front are current members: Aly Gobin, H'Leigha Idol, Ava Gladhart, Kamryn McCauley, Katie Johnson, Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson, Lilly Clark, Brooklyn Rawles, Lena Leatherman, Cassidy Blanton, Ella Haynes. Alumni in the middle and back: Melissa Powell, Bethani Jarrett, Chelsea Caudle, Jaiden Taylor, BreAnne Pitman, Courtney Wolvington, Annaka Haynes, Michelle Hurd, Sydney Smith, Alexis Winchester, Laura Lierz, Scotti Hanf, Morgan Johnson, Hannah Libel, Cortney Stonebarger, Jessica Cotter, and Taylor Marriott.
The Mustang dance squad invited alumni dancers to perform with them during halftime of the varsity boys game against Washington County on Friday, Jan.6. The ladies performed to "Poker Face," which was a dance several of the alumni had performed during their time in high school. The current coaches, Taylor Marriott and Morgan Twombly, are also former Mustang dancers.
After the performance, the ladies gathered for a group photo. In the front are current members: Aly Gobin, H'Leigha Idol, Ava Gladhart, Kamryn McCauley, Katie Johnson, Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson, Lilly Clark, Brooklyn Rawles, Lena Leatherman, Cassidy Blanton, Ella Haynes. Alumni in the middle and back: Melissa Powell, Bethani Jarrett, Chelsea Caudle, Jaiden Taylor, BreAnne Pitman, Courtney Wolvington, Annaka Haynes, Michelle Hurd, Sydney Smith, Alexis Winchester, Laura Lierz, Scotti Hanf, Morgan Johnson, Hannah Libel, Cortney Stonebarger, Jessica Cotter, and Taylor Marriott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.