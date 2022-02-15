Broc Leatherman and Isabel Serrano were crowned DWHS Winter Royalty king and queen during halftime of the boys varsity game versus Hanover on Friday, Feb. 11.
Throughout the Winter Royalty week, students were encouraged to show school spirit and participate in dress up days and games, and on Friday the classes decorated shopping carts, competed in volleyball, and were entertained at a pep rally. The week ended with a dance on Saturday night.
In game updates, Mustang basketball played at Onaga on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and hosted Hanover on Friday, Feb. 11.
The varsity girls beat Onaga 61-26. Scoring: Jaiden Taylor 19, Malaina Whetstine 16, Avery Weathersbee 12, Claire Cole 6, Lena Leatherman 3, Brennah Edie 2, Ali Foster 2, Ava Gladhart 2, Kyra Johnson 1.
The varsity boys defeated Onaga 47-43 in double overtime. Scoring: Creighton Johnson 14, Trent Spiker 9, Hudson Penny 9, Kole Franken 6, Broc Leatherman 5, Brody Jeschke 2, Kelby Windmeyer 2.
Against Hanover, the girls lost 45-52. Girls scoring against Hanover: Avery Weathersbee 12, Malaina Whetstine 10, Jaiden Taylor 9, Claire Cole 6, Kyra Johnson 4, Sydney Smith 4.
The boys lost to Hanover 31-73. Scoring for boys: Creighton Johnson 11, Trent Spiker 7, Kole Franken 5, Broc Leatherman 4, Hudsen Penny 3.
The Mustangs are scheduled to host Wetmore on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Linn on Friday, Feb. 18. Their final regular season game is to be at Troy on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.