The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs are set to play Frankfort in the semi finals of sub-state basketball at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at Frankfort. The Mustangs are the #2 seed and have a 15-5 record. If the girls win, they will face the winner of Centralia (#1) and Troy (#5) on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
The girls finished their regular season with a 46-19 varsity win and 30-4 junior varsity win at Maranatha on Friday, Feb. 24.
Scoring in the varsity girls game: Claire Cole 14, Jaiden Taylor 9, Sydney Smith 8, Avery Weathersbee 6, Malaina Whetstine 4, Kyra Johnson 3, and Ali Foster 2.
The Doniphan West Mustang boys basketball season came to an end during the first round of the sub-state tournament with a 38-57 loss to Centralia on Thursday, Feb. 23.
For the four seniors, it marks the end of playing together since second grade, and many of those years being coached by David Johnson. Johnson coached them from second through sixth grade and from their sophomore to senior years.
