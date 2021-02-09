The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs went 2-0 last week, beating Axtell 64-35 and Clifton Clyde 50-39.
Scoring in the Axtell game: Myah Olson 18, Avery Weathersbee 11, Heidi Leach 6, Claire Cole 6, Kyra Johnson 5, Malaina Whetstine 5, Chloe Clevenger 5, Jaiden Taylor 3, Kinlee Whetstine 3, Sadie Leach 2.
Scoring in the Clifton Clyde game: Clevenger 21, Olson 8, Malaina Whetstine 6, Sadie Leach 4, Kinlee Whetstine 3, Avery Weathersbee 3, Claire Cole 3, Kyra Johnson 2.
The Mustang boys went 1-1 last week, beating Axtell 46-33 and losing to Clifton Clyde 61-28.
Scoring in the Axtell game: Lafe Blevins 16, Kole Franken 13, Creighton Johnson 11, Broc Leatherman 4, Trent Spiker 2.
Scoring in the Clifton Clyde game: Blevins 17, Spiker 5, Leatherman 3, Johnson 2, Franken 1.
On the schedule for the week of Feb. 8-12 is Onaga at home on Tuesday and a trip to Hanover on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.