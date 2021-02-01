The Doniphan West Mustangs basketball teams made a clean sweep of Blue Valley on Friday, Jan. 29. The girls varsity cruised to a 69-21 win and the boys won 60-44.
Scoring for the girls: Chloe Clevenger 12, Kinlee Whestine 9, Avery Weathersbee 9, Kyra Johnson 7, Claire Cole 7, Myah Olson 7, Malaina Whetstine 7, Sadie Leach 4, Heidi Leach 4, Sydney Smith 3.
Scoring for the boys: Lafe Blevins 18, Creighton Johnson 15, Fletcher Penny 12, Trent Spiker 12, Broc Leatherman 3.
