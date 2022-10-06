DWest teams continue to win Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Oct 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Malaina Whetstine, junior, attacks from the middle against Riverside. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Doniphan West High School cross country teams competed at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 1. The girls placed 5th and the boys 10th.For the girls: Claire Cole 5th, Rylan Florence 24th, Cassidy Blanton 28th, Aly Gobin 32nd, Jaidyn Smith 32nd, Lena Leatherman 34th, Lilly Clark 43rd, Kamryn McCauley 54th.For the boys: Isaac Idol 35th, Jacob Blanton 45th, Reece Florence 58th, Rafael Silva 70th.The next race for the DWHS cross country team is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at Sabetha and Saturday, Oct. 8 at Pleasant Ridge.The DWJH cross country team competed at Horton on Thursday, Sept. 29. The results are as follows:8th grade boys: Bronson Koehler 2nd, Derek Blanton 4th, Hudson Ingmire 16th.8th grade girls: Andi Foster 4th.
6th/7th boys: Jackson Cole 1st, Graysen Goodpaster 16th, Will Symns 28th, Kalvin Pottorf 30th.7th grade girls: Raelee Davis 17th.The DWHS volleyball teams continue to win. Last week, they played at Washington County, and both varsity and junior varsity teams went 3-0, beating Washington County, Valley Heights, and Wetmore.On Thursday, Sept. 29, DWHS hosted Riverside and both varsity and junior varsity went 2-0 for the night.On Saturday, Oct. 1, the junior varsity hosted a tournament and earned first place, defeating Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Sabetha, Hiawatha, and Troy.This week, the Mustangs are to host Axtell and Frankfort on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the varsity is to play in a Riverside tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8. 