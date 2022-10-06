Whetstine

Malaina Whetstine, junior, attacks from the middle against Riverside.

The Doniphan West High School cross country teams competed at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 1. The girls placed 5th and the boys 10th.

For the girls: Claire Cole 5th, Rylan Florence 24th, Cassidy Blanton 28th, Aly Gobin 32nd, Jaidyn Smith 32nd, Lena Leatherman 34th, Lilly Clark 43rd, Kamryn McCauley 54th.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.