The Doniphan West cross country is headed into the final stretch of its season, with the TVL meet at Centralia on Thursday, Oct. 14, a meet at Jackson Heights on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and the regional meet at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The team last competed at Sabetha on Thursday, Oct. 7. The girls' team took 4th place. The individual results are as follows: Elle Williams 2nd, Claire Cole 11th, Emma Albers 32nd, Lilly Clark 46th, Aly Gobin 49th, and Cassidy Blanton 55th. Zoee Edie placed 73rd in the junior varsity race.
DWHS volleyball is headed into the last segment of its season with senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 12, the league tournament this coming weekend, and the sub-state tournament the following weekend.
Last week, the team played at Washington County, and both junior varsity and varsity made a clean sweep, defeating Washington County, Troy, and Clifton Clyde.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the varsity placed third at the Riverside tournament. In pool play they defeated Riverside 27-25, 25-7 and Oskaloosa 25-5, 25-18. They lost to McLouth 25-23, 16-25, 18-25. In the bracket, they lost to JCN 29-27, 4-25, 18-25, and they beat Troy 25-6, 25-16.
The schedule for the league tournament to be played at Blue Valley will be released later this week.
